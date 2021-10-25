FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get FibroGen alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on FGEN. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 549,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,030. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,035,000 after purchasing an additional 771,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,893,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,214,000 after buying an additional 101,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FibroGen by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,107,000 after acquiring an additional 400,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FibroGen by 90.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FibroGen by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after acquiring an additional 544,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.