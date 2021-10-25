Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 199.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $432,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

