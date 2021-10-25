Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.99 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDUS. Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. 164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,001. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $432.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 361,572 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the period. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.