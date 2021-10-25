Financial Comparison: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) & IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of IHS Markit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of IHS Markit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and IHS Markit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A IHS Markit 13.89% 11.69% 6.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and IHS Markit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A IHS Markit 0 5 2 0 2.29

IHS Markit has a consensus target price of $115.83, suggesting a potential downside of 6.53%. Given IHS Markit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IHS Markit is more favorable than Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and IHS Markit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IHS Markit $4.29 billion 11.53 $870.70 million $2.32 53.42

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities. The Transportation segment pertains to automotive and maritime and trade products. The Resources segment includes upstream and downstream product offerings. The Consolidated Markets and Solutions segment offers product design, economics and country risk, and technology, media, and telecom portfolio. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

