First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.55. First Busey reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $26.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

