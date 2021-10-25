First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Acquires 11,705 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 22.2% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $455.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.02 and a 200-day moving average of $432.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $323.72 and a 52-week high of $456.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

