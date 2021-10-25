First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

