First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $885,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $64.16 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

