First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Shares of PG opened at $139.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day moving average of $138.84. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $337.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

