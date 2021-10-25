First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $50.71. 368,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,395. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.19.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after buying an additional 194,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after buying an additional 691,683 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after buying an additional 348,154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,378,000 after buying an additional 173,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,147,000 after buying an additional 67,839 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.