First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $42.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

