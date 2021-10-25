First Merchants (FRME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect First Merchants to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.17 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts expect First Merchants to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $43.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $50.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Merchants stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of First Merchants worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

