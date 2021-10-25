First National Financial (FN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First National Financial (TSE:FN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect First National Financial to post earnings of C$1.04 per share for the quarter.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$365.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.90 million.

Get First National Financial alerts:

FN opened at C$45.30 on Monday. First National Financial has a one year low of C$33.67 and a one year high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 21,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,232.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,568,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$352,848,644.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.33.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.