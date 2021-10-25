First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of FPXI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,840. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $79.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

