First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPXI opened at $66.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.96. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $79.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.