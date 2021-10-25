Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) shares rose 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 180,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,809,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

FSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Fisker by 1,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 640.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

