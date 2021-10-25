Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $195.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.00.
FVRR opened at $187.00 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $336.00. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 6.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,803,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fiverr International
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
