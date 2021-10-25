Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $195.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

FVRR opened at $187.00 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $336.00. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.38.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 6.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,803,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.