FLO Price Reaches $0.0418 on Major Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 103.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.