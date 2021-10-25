Flowserve (FLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Flowserve to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Flowserve has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.450-$1.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.45-1.65 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. On average, analysts expect Flowserve to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLS stock opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flowserve stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

