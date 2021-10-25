Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.02. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

