Fmr LLC Has $31.23 Million Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569,011 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $31,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of KE by 185.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 71,904 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter worth about $1,774,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of KE by 160.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of KE by 281.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter worth about $234,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

NYSE BEKE opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of -1.61. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.