Fmr LLC Invests $33.53 Million in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,967,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,533,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.91% of Frontier Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $16.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $1,177,818.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,958 over the last 90 days.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

