Fmr LLC Purchases 4,620 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $28,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $463,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 60.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,338,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,931 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.27.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE opened at $116.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.01.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

