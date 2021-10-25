Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.64% of VIZIO worth $32,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in VIZIO by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,854,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cannonball Research started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

In other news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $154,591.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $323,561.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 867,555 shares of company stock worth $17,934,619.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

