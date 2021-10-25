Fmr LLC Sells 140,478 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 40.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,478 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $29,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $117.33 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.34. The firm has a market cap of $766.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

