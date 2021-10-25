Fmr LLC Sells 3,995 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.62% of Kemper worth $29,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 11.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 87.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kemper by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $68.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.92.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

