Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mercer Investments LLC

Mercer Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up approximately 24.7% of Mercer Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mercer Investments LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,383,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,244,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,288,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,371,000 after buying an additional 114,790 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,075,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,395,000 after buying an additional 141,404 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,441,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,848,000 after buying an additional 130,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after buying an additional 503,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMX opened at $83.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5677 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.83.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

