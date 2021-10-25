Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

NYSE F opened at $16.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after buying an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after buying an additional 4,216,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

