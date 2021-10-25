Forest Hill Capital LLC Buys Shares of 45,173 Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,173 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Allegiance Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,731. The stock has a market cap of $810.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $43.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

