Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.92. 96,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.