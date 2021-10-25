Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 102.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,972 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 179,202 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 338,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 57,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 408,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,500. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

