Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,762 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 0.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.45. 82,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,511,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.90 and a 200-day moving average of $149.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

