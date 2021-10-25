Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,200 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of McEwen Mining worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.19. 24,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,303. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $544.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.15. McEwen Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

