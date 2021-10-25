Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $572,200,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,890,000 after purchasing an additional 841,676 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $117,530,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,750,000 after purchasing an additional 509,445 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 673,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 408,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.51.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $248.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,092. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

