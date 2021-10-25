Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.