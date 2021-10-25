Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Holdings Cut by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876,737 shares during the quarter. Formula One Group accounts for approximately 4.1% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Formula One Group worth $59,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after buying an additional 112,011 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWONK opened at $54.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -288.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.68 million. Analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

