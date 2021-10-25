Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

FRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Franchise Group stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.23. 110,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,960. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

