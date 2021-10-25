Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$188.81 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$202.60.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$177.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$177.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$179.90. The stock has a market cap of C$33.91 billion and a PE ratio of 40.63. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.18. The firm had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$451.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,858.49.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.