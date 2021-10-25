Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 5,054 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $19,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 228,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

