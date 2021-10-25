Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 2,154 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,324 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after acquiring an additional 534,526 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,216,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41,226 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,933,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,921,000 after acquiring an additional 368,583 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,496,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,657,000 after acquiring an additional 247,326 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMO opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -104.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

