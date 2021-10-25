Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO opened at $27.52 on Monday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $609,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,865,376.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

