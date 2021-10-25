Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 126,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 67,176 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,665,000 after buying an additional 2,671,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $72.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.30. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $72.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

