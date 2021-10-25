Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 142.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 348.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $153.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.28. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.73 and a 12-month high of $153.42.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

