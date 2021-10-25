Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 125 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

NYSE:KMX opened at $143.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.58. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

