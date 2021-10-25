Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,430 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,598,000 after buying an additional 931,553 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth approximately $39,634,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after purchasing an additional 708,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 368.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 647,733 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after acquiring an additional 628,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Lazard stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. Lazard’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.