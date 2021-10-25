Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $117.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.99. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $89.39 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

