Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 2,828 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $862,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $437,299,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB opened at $166.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average of $155.34. The company has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.73. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.56.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total value of $4,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,405,632 shares of company stock valued at $214,286,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

