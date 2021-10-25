Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 172.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 94,186 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 20.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several analysts have commented on K shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

NYSE:K opened at $62.12 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.