Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 179,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,156,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $164.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $164.59.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,532 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

