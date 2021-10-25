Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 1,216 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Motors by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 139.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,859,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $221,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

